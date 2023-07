KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. 24 Highway is closed at Arlington Avenue Monday morning due to a serious-injury crash, per the Independence Police Department.

Police say the crash took place at 7:04 a.m.

The number of vehicles involved and people injured are not known at this time.

The highway is expected to be closed for the "next couple hours," per police.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

IPD is investigating the crash.