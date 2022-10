KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. 40 Highway is closed past Ewing Avenue due to a two-vehicle critical injury crash Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 7:07 a.m., there was a collision involving two vehicles at Interstate 435 Westbound and U.S. 40, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

KCPD says a light pole was struck in the collision.

It is not yet clear how many individuals were injured in the crash.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.