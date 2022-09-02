U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot shares journey of joining elite air squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Maj. Lauren Schlichting's journey to becoming a pilot with the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds started when she was still in school.

Schlichting, who's served in the Air Force for 10 years, was inspired to fly when astronauts visited her school.

According to Schlichting, the mission of the Thunderbirds is to retain and inspire future members of the Air Force.

Schlichting shared some advice to those with dreams of joining the elite team.

"Don't be scared to essentially follow your dream or chase your dream," she said. "Sometimes it does get scary when you get close to something you want so bad, but you have a village of people that keeps you honest and just keep trucking."

The Air Force celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

