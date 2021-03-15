U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepts $500K in counterfeit goods in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than $500,000 worth of counterfeit goods at the Kansas City port of entry in the last month.

Officers conducted checks on selected shipments from Feb. 15 to March 15 as part of “Operation Stop the Flow.”

Though officers looked at packages from many locations, a spokesperson said their main focus was on merchandise coming from China or Hong Kong specifically.

Over the course of the operation, officers inspected nearly 1,000 shipments and made 25 seizures.

Their main goal was to intercept counterfeit medical equipment and supplies, of which they did find some.

In total, the “adulterated medications,” animal vaccines, counterfeit professional sports jerseys, designer handbags, sunglasses and other items would have been worth $504,000 if they’d been real, CBP said.

