U.S. House passes $35 a month insulin cap

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to cap insulin costs at $35 a month for people with private insurance and Medicare.

The Affordable Insulin Now Act caps cost-sharing for a month's supply of insulin products at $35 or 25% of a plan's negotiated price, whichever is less, starting in 2023.

The house voted 232-193 for the act. Rep. Sharice Davids, who represents Kansas' 3rd Congressional District, was one of the votes in favor of the cap.

"This is such an important topic, especially given we are trying to come out of this economic crisis that's been caused by the pandemic," Davids said. "Folks are really feeling the pinch right now because costs are going up for so many other things that the fact we've got so many people paying five to 10 times as much for insulin as folks are in other countries, it highlights why this is so important."

Davids has talked with people who have to purchase insulin, and she said she heard one story of a father and daughter rationing and exchanging insulin.

"I've heard too many stories where people are rationing their insulin," Davids said. "People should not have to worry about whether they are going to buy food or take their life-saving medication."

Davids said she is optimistic that the act will be passed.

The act now moves to the Senate, and if passed, it would move to President Biden's desk to be signed into law.