U.S. Men's Olympic Team to face Japan in final Olympic prep match at Children's Mercy Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team will face Japan in the team's final preparation match before the team heads to France for the 2024 Olympics, U.S. Soccer announced Friday.

The match will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, but Sporting Kansas City season ticket members will have access to pre-sale beginning at 4 p.m. Friday.

"We've had a number of productive training camps in preparation for the Olympic Games and we're excited to play in front of American fans in our last game before we travel to France," said head coach Marko Mitrovic. "Kansas City is known for its passionate soccer fans and it will be a great host for our final match in the United States."

The U.S. Men's Olympic Team is returning to the Olympics this summer for the first time since 2008.

The Olympics Men's Soccer Tournament is restricted to players under the age of 23, with each team allowed three overage players on its roster.

