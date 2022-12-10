Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup match in Qatar

KSHB 41 Sports reporter Aaron Ladd talks to U.S. soccer reporter Grant Wahl about Kansas City's prospects to host the 2026 World Cup.
kshb grant wahl
Posted at 9:08 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 22:32:15-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Longtime U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl has died while covering a World Cup match in Qatar.

Wahl, who had ties to the Kansas City area, was 48 years old.

U.S. Soccer released a statement shortly after Wahl's death.

Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup and had been detained while trying to enter a World Cup match less than three weeks before his death.

He wrote Monday that he had visited a hospital while in Qatar and said he was given antibiotics and cough syrup for a possible case of bronchitis.

KSHB 41 Sports reporter Aaron Ladd interviewed Wahl back in June before Kansas City was named as one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope: Click to Donate!