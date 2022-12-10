U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup match in Qatar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Longtime U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl has died while covering a World Cup match in Qatar.

Wahl, who had ties to the Kansas City area, was 48 years old.

U.S. Soccer released a statement shortly after Wahl's death.

U.S. Soccer Statement On The Passing Of Grant Wahl: pic.twitter.com/CBp1mCK1mQ — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) December 10, 2022

Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup and had been detained while trying to enter a World Cup match less than three weeks before his death.

He wrote Monday that he had visited a hospital while in Qatar and said he was given antibiotics and cough syrup for a possible case of bronchitis.

KSHB 41 Sports reporter Aaron Ladd interviewed Wahl back in June before Kansas City was named as one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

📹VIDEO: Caught up with soccer talker Grant Wahl (@grantwahl) pregame, who thinks Kansas City has a legit shot at hosting World Cup games in 2026: "[KC] is on the bubble." pic.twitter.com/f6P44WvYge — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) June 5, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

