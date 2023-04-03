Ultralight aircraft crashes Sunday in rural Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An ultralight aircraft crashed Sunday in rural Clay County, Missouri.

Sheriff’s deputies responded shortly before 7 p.m. to a private landing strip near 20600 Old 210 Highway.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane, was transported to an area hospital. His injuries are said to be serious but non-life-threatening.

Deputies report the man was conscious and talking at the scene.

Ultralight aircraft are typically outfitted with one seat and are used for sport or recreational purposes.

The sheriff’s office reports the FAA has been made aware of the incident and will provide any additional follow-ups pending investigation.

