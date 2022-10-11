UMKC announces scholarships, early college program to help kids access college

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Kansas City launched new partnerships with Kansas City Public Schools and North Kansas City School District Tuesday to provide automatic, renewable scholarships for any student who enrolls from those two districts.

UMKC introduced an automatic $1,500 scholarship for up to five years for any student from the KCPS or NKC school districts, which can also be combined with any other award.

“As Kansas City’s university, we’re committed to increasing college access to students here at home,” said Dr. Kristi Holsinger, senior vice provost for student success at UMKC, in a press release. “Through this partnership, students will save money, earn their degree sooner after high school graduation and go on to serve our community through rewarding careers.”

Students from both districts can also earn college credit on the UMKC campus before high school graduation for added savings through the university's Early College Academy program.

The program is open to qualifying juniors and seniors at KCPS and qualifying seniors at NKC. Tuition is covered by KCPS and NKC at a reduced rate.

“The Early College Academy model makes so much sense for our scholars,” KCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier said in a release. “We know partnering with UMKC will open doors for KCPS students.”

Like Jayla Williams, who said within the first few weeks she has already had a chance to connect with her professors and meet friends in her classes.

“It’s been an easy adjustment because my school prepared me,” Williams said. “I’m doing something that many people don’t get to do. I’m doing something that is bettering my future.”

