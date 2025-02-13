UMKC celebrates new Carnegie designation; only 6% of schools have designation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials from across Kansas City gathered on the campus of the University of Missouri - Kansas City Thursday to celebrate the university being named a Carnegie R1 institution.

Of more than 2,830 four-year institutions across the county, only 187 - or six percent - have been designated as Carnegie R1 institutions.

University officials say the designation opens up new opportunities for the community and campus in the heart of Kansas City.

“This milestone is a huge victory for all of the Kansas City area and its top research university,” UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal said Thursday. “We’ve seen a steady and rapid rise in the excellence of UMKC, thanks to the incredible hard work and drive of our faculty, students, staff and community partners.”

The designation is a reflection of several criteria, including research activity.

The University had previously been designated as a Carnegie R2 institution.

The new designation puts it in the same category as the University of Kansas, the University of Missouri and Kansas State University.

The university says the R1 designation was part of the school’s strategic plan. They were hoping to achieve the designation by 2030. Thursday’s announcement comes five years ahead of that goal.

“R1 status elevates Kansas City on the world stage, attracting businesses, creating high-paying jobs and fostering a competitive edge in the global marketplace,” Tim Cowden, CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council, said Thursday.

