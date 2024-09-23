UMKC, KC Rep announce end of educational affiliation agreement in 2029

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Kansas City and the Kansas City Repertory Theatre announced Monday they will end their current educational affiliation agreement in 2029.

The affiliation gave UMKC students the chance to work with professional actors, producers, directors and backstage crews on KCRep's productions.

A news release from the university Monday stated, "The growth of both organizations has led to space and scheduling constraints."

Renovation will begin soon in the Spencer Theatre in the James C. Olson Performing Arts Center on UMKC's Volker campus, according to the news release.

KCRep is still considering its next move.

The company has more than 150 professional artists, technicians and administrators.

"We wouldn’t be the organization we are today without our visionary founder Dr. Patricia McIlrath and UMKC. We are truly grateful for our rich partnership, which has made so much possible for our organization," Kansas City Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Stuart Carden said in the news release. "KCRep is now poised to grow and expand in new and exciting ways in the coming years throughout our community.

"And I know UMKC has bold strategic plans as well. This next step is a natural evolution for us both. In addition to 'A Christmas Carol,' we will continue to partner with UMKC as opportunities arise. This revised agreement gives us the freedom to envision and plan our future. I cannot wait to share what’s to come.”

UMKC Conservatory Dean Courtney Crappell explained in the release both KCRep and UMKC have "grown and flourished to such an extent that they are able to embark on new ventures and opportunities."

