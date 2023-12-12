UMKC pauses development plans for arena due to higher-than-expected costs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri — Kansas City is pausing development plans for a small multi-purpose arena for its campus.

The university is looking to build the arena on a 5-acre plot of land at 51st Street and Brookside Boulevard, next to the planned final stop of the KC Streetcar southern expansion.

The request for proposals process was halted after an analysis found that revenue generated from the arena would not cover higher-than-anticipated project costs, according to UMKC.

UMKC does not plan to scrap the project altogether and is stopping down to re-assess the parameters of the arena before moving forward.

“We still believe the project can be feasible with revised parameters,” said Sean Reeder, UMKC's vice chancellor of Finance and Administration.

UMKC plans to move forward with the development process this spring.

—

