UMKC plans to redevelop plot of land near new KC Streetcar stop

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline .

—

With the year quickly coming to an end, KC Streetcar construction is wrapping up, too.

As the extension inches closer to the University of Missouri-Kansas City on Brookside Boulevard, it's starting to become real how it could have a positive impact not only on the school but on students.

Elliott Smith is a UMKC student who interns for KC Streetcar. He said he's thrilled to have a stop so close.

"I don't think people really understand how fun and different it's going to be to be able to hop on it from all the way from the Riverfront eventually down to UMKC," Smith said. "It’s just completely different than anything we’ve had before."

UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal is anticipating more people will be coming to campus, not just students going out.

The university wants to turn the empty plot of land that was previously Oak Place Apartments into retail space.

"We would like to create more opportunities for our students to spend time outside the classes, and so a nice retail area here that caters to students would be wonderful," Agrawal said.

Originally, the school announced plans to build an arena in that space. That's not off the table.

"We will continue exploring this area, so we are in no rush until we get the right opportunity," Agrawal said.

KC Streetcar celebrated full track completion earlier this week. They're on track to put the finishing touches on the extension and test cars in 2025.

