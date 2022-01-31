UMKC spring commencement returns to Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second straight year, the University of Missouri-Kansas City spring commencement will take place at Kauffman Stadium.

There will be two graduation ceremonies as part of “Commencement at The K” on Sunday, May 15. The event, which debuted for 2020 and 2021 graduates last spring, will take place rain or shine.

“Commencement at The K in 2021 was so exciting and successful that it was always going to be our first choice for this year,” UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal said in a statement. “We are once again so very grateful to John Sherman and the Royals organization for making it possible for us to give our graduates the major-league sendoff celebration they deserve.”

The Royals’ owner said it was the team’s pleasure.

“We’re proud to host and honor the next class of UMKC graduates,” said Sherman, the Royals Chairman and CEO, in a statement. “We congratulate them and look forward to seeing them become leaders in our community.”

Graduates from the Henry W. Bloch School of Management, School of Dentistry, School of Law, School of Medicine, School of Nursing and Health Sciences and School of Pharmacy will take part in a 10 a.m. ceremony.

Graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences, School of Biological and Chemical Sciences, School and Computing and Engineering, Conservatory, and School of Education will be honored during a 2 p.m. ceremony.

The commencement speaker and additional details will be released at a later date.

There currently is no limit on the number of guests who will be allowed to attend.

UMKC’s December commencement took place at the T-Mobile Center.