UMKC student starts time capsule honoring KC women living in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A UMKC student is asking for your help in giving the future a glimpse of what life was like for women in 2024.

Laila Stevenson is a freshman at UMKC studying communications. Stevenson was doing research on the Women Center's founding director, Ruth Margolin when she found out there was a time capsule the center put together in the 80's honoring women at that time.

"We couldn't find anything, we couldn't find the location, the date or anything about where it could be buried, so I took it on myself to do some investigating," said Stevenson, "I found someone and she basically told me that they didn't get to bury the time capsule because someone put a coke can and it destroyed everything."

In response, Laila decided to recreate the idea and is asking people to donate books, letters, photos, shirts, video messages and other artifacts that help preserve women's history for the future. Stevenson and the UMKC Women's Center are gathering the artifacts until the end of the month.

"I'm really like grateful and just appreciative of being from this time and being a woman," said Stevenson. "There's so much going on and women are still fighting to this day for equity, and I just really hope it keeps going until we get to where we want to be."

According to Stevenson, the response has already been great. Some of the most popular items being donated are KC Current Shirts and player autographs symbolizing the opening of the first purpose built stadium for a womens sports team.

"I feel like it's such a big time for Kansas City and women, we literally have the first ever women's soccer stadium and there's so much going on in Kansas City, women are really doing great and powerful things in Kansas City," said Stevenson.

If you're interested in donating to the time capsule you have until the end of the month. All you have to do is go to the Women's Center at UMKC. The capsule will be kept inside the center and an official sealing ceremony will take place next month.

