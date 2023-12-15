UMKC students visit KC Chiefs front office through partnership

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of students from University of Missouri - Kansas City got to shadow employees of the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday.

UMKC’s Professional Career Escalator is a program which pairs students with opportunities for career exploration and mentoring so they’re prepared for life after they earn their degree.

“Before they even graduate, they have a better understanding of what they want to do and feel more prepared to leave the nest of college,” explained Dr. Mako Miller, director of the Professional Career Escalator program.

UMKC is an official higher education partner of the Chiefs.

The partnership gives UMKC the opportunity to bring students to the team’s headquarters where they can learn all the different aspects of the business. Thursday, students shadowed Chiefs employees in human resources, business analytics, marketing, community relations, healthcare and other departments.

Miller said the trip was all about connecting the classroom with the real world.

“That is why I do the work I do because for me, I didn’t have that experience as a college student,” she said.

Students in UMKC’s First Gen Roo program and Men of Color Academy also get access to the Chiefs facilities for shadowing opportunities.