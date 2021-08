KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Courtney Frerichs, a University of Missouri-Kansas City track star, took silver in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Olympics.

The local favorite was leading most of the race but seemed to lose steam right at the end.

Uganda took home the gold, and Kenya the bronze.

It wasn't Frerichs' first Olympic appearance. She placed 11th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in Rio.

She holds six school records at UMKC.