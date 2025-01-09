'Unbreakable Bond': KC Off Road club helps expecting parents reach hospital during storm

MERRIAM, Kan. — During a blizzard that moved through Kansas City over the weekend, a group of volunteers were dedicating their time and their 4x4s to give rides to first responders and medical workers.

They made only one exception and gave a hide to a family who was about to experience the most special moment of their lives in what turned out to be a bond forged under a blizzard.

The snowy and icy roads caused the Pardo and Thornton families' paths to cross.

Baby Charlotte Thornton was about to be born when the storm hit Kansas City.

"He has a Toyota Yaris, and that's not going to make it through. Maybe through some snow, but not what we had," Carollynn Thornton said.

The family needed to get to the birth center at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission but didn’t know how they were going to get there.

First-time grandma Debbie Thornton was the one who came up with a solution.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, how are we going to get these kids to the hospital?'" Debbie said, remembering her anxiety.

She contacted KC Off Road, a group of volunteers who offered more than 100 rides to first responders during the storm.

"When I got the email from a mom wanting a ride, I just couldn't help myself," Christina Scanlon said.

She's one of the founders of the KC Off Road group and the one organizing the rides.

"It just pulls at my heartstrings," she said.

Caitlyn Pardo was the one behind the wheel. She said helping the family was a no-brainer.

"I was like, I'll jump on it and do it right away — didn't even think twice," Pardo said. "It’s like you create bonds with people, and it’s an unbreakable bond when you help others."

Her husband Josh Pardo was her shotgun.

"It's going to be a special thing to remember," he said. "It’s going to be a special day."

Charles Thornton said, "We're just grateful that they were able to come and be a major part of this event in our lives and get us here safely and happily. She’s going to be a Jeep girl. Her first car will have to be a Jeep."

Charlotte Thornton was born on Jan. 6 at 7:35 p.m. Her parents hope the generosity of the Off-Road club will have an everlasting impact on their child.

"She should always be willing to help people in need," Charles Thorton said. "Never be afraid to stick your neck out there."

