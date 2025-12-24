KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County. This story came from viewers who shared frustration and sadness over Jackson County's loss of the Chiefs. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

Jackson County, Missouri, has spent several decades as the home base for the Kansas City Chiefs, however, the new stadium and training facility planned in Kansas is taking the team over the border.

Some neighboring residents of Arrowhead Stadium said the complex is historic and nostalgic, with Jackson County fans criticizing the move.

Uncertainty, questions loom in Jackson County as Chiefs choose Kansas

"It's a sad day for Jackson County and Kansas City," Jackson County resident and Chiefs fan Leroy McElwee said Tuesday.

The county made a bid for the team to stay, working on negotiations to try and one up the competition.

In April 2024, Jackson County voters rejected a question that would funded additions to both Royals and Chiefs stadiums. This would have also created an event space outside of the stadiums.

Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota said he's not happy with the decision to leave the area, but said they're not far.

"I'm upset as the Chiefs Kingdom is too, but they didn't move to Los Angeles, they didn't move to New York. They just moved across the state line," LeVota said.

He recognized the commitment the county and the Chiefs had with each other over the years and was disappointed to hear they're taking the Kansas deal.

"We're not ever going to be happy that they're leaving, but we're going to be partners, and they've been our neighbors," LeVota said.

The plans to move to Kansas are for the 2031 season, leaving the next five years at Arrowhead.

"The decision was to either renovate Arrowhead for $1.6 billion or build a brand new facility, brand new offices, brand new practice facility for $4 billion," said LeVota.

With the long history of Arrowhead Stadium in Jackson County, some residents share their concerns over the legacy restaurants that depend on the football season.

"I'm sure some of these businesses that probably relied on some stadium traffic to keep them going will miss out," said Cissy McElwee.

KSHB 41 asked LeVota if there were any plans to help support the businesses by Arrowhead Stadium after the team moves.

"It's gonna be just terrible in five years if the Royals and Chiefs aren't there," LeVota said. "I hope before that happens in the next five or six years, we have developed that and we have a plan to fill that void for all of our small businesses and for the whole county and city to make sure that area is producing."

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a news conference Monday the city, county and other stakeholders will need to make sure the communities around Arrowhead are supported.

With the Chiefs walking away from the county, LeVota said they're turning their attention to the Royals, using the Chiefs negotiations as a textbook.

"From learning what the Chiefs wanted, we need to think outside the box, and we need to offer more tax incentives, more tax credits, and we need to put more on the table for the Royals," LeVota said.

LeVota said the county found out about the deal with Kansas at the same time as everyone else. This means they have few ideas for Arrowhead Stadium five years from now.

He said some city and county leaders met on Tuesday to talk about possible plans. When KSHB 41 asked if he would share some of the ideas, LeVota said it was too early, but they're goal is for development and revenue opportunities.