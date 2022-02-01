'Underground' sparks healing for the future through story of our past.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — "Underground," the story of the Underground Railroad, is set to original music, chronicling the story of three slaves and the people they meet on their journey to freedom.

Storling Dance Theater, celebrating its 25th year, is behind the production that in times of immense racial tension and heartache inspired a nonprofit dedicated to change.

Unite KC is a local organization, committed to critical conversations and actions directed toward racial healing and unity.

Ray Jarrett, executive director of Unite KC, spoke more about the nonprofit.

“[It] Stems from a core focus on bringing heart transformation through relationships," Jarrett said. "It’s not easy work, but just like those involved in the Underground Railroad, it takes courage, trust and a strong desire to keep moving forward no matter what obstacles come along.”

Jeremiah Enna, the executive producer of Underground, spoke with KSHB 41 News about the production.

"The Underground Railroad reveals that history is not black versus white, but good versus evil," Enna said. "So the Underground Railroad story can bring everyone together in this country if we’re able to really see the story for what it is and the issues for what they are.”

