Unified Government city hall offices closed Wednesday due to water damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced that its city hall offices are closed Wednesday due to water damage.

Extreme water damage has impacted the ground floor of the municipal/city hall offices at 701 N. 7th St. in KCK.

A Unified Government spokesperson told KSHB 41 that the damage was caused after a fire line in a stairwell froze and burst due to cold temperatures.

A sign on the door of the building reads "City Hall closed today due to water main break."

The closure will impact all services such as Kansas City, Kansas, Municipal Court and other in-person services and programs operating from the City Hall building.

The closure does not impact other UG buildings and services not located in the municipal/city hall building.

Some UG departments within City Hall with the ability to work remotely will continue to operate remotely with limited services.

The Unified Government will provide updates on its website and social media as they become available.

