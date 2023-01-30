Unified Government commissioners speak out after Mayor Garner's unilateral reorganization

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andrew Davis, who serves as commissioner for the 8th district of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, expressed outrage Monday that he has been removed from all standing committee assignments.

Davis said he was notified Friday by KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner that he was removed from his positions on the Economic Development/Finance and Community/Neighborhood Development committees.

"While a majority of the governing body received new assignments, I was the only Commissioner to receive none in this new iteration of Standing Committee membership," Davis said in a press release.

Davis described removing representation from more than 20,000 constituents as "unwise" and "unfair," citing his involvement with constituents on the future of the former Indian Springs site's property maintenance.

"This singling out of the youngest Commissioner of color on the dais is a complete disservice to my constituents who have needs and concerns that both Standing Committees can address," the release stated. "I will not cease until this is fixed and will continue to do everything in my power to advocate for the 8th district."

But Davis wasn't the only commissioner miffed by Garner's action.

District 3 Commissioner Christian Ramirez termed the maneuvers by Garner as "retaliation" and said "the Mayor's Office has gone too far."

The community must take a stand! The retaliation from the Mayor’s Office has gone too far. He’s reorganized committees, taken some Commissioners off as Chairpersons, and even one Commissioner has NO committees. https://t.co/94mmej6v49 — Commissioner Christian Ramirez (@Ramirez4WyCo) January 30, 2023

Ramirez, who was elected in 2020, also shared the link to Facebook events page called "Reform the Rules in WYCO," which encourages community members to speak out at 7 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

Davis was elected as the 8th District Commissioner in 2021, serving north-central KCK.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the Unified Government for a statement on Davis' removal from the committees but received no response as of 3 p.m. on Monday.

Digital In-Depth Reporter Tod Palmer contributed to this report.