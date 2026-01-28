Unified Government committee votes to expand residency requirement for UG employees

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

—

Commissioners on the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas’ Administration and Human Services standing committee were expected to vote Wednesday on the residency requirement, a hot-button issue in the county.

The committee, chaired by District 3 Commissioner Christian Ramirez, also includes Commissioner Jermaine Howard (District 1), Commissioner Andrew Kump (At-Large District 2), Commissioner Evelyn Hill (District 4) and Commissioner Phil Lopez (District 6).

During the meeting, representatives from the UG’s Human Resources department presented the commissioners with data they’ve collected to support their proposal.

The Unified Government currently requires all employees to live in Wyandotte County and gives them one year to relocate after hiring.

The new proposal would expand the allowable radius in which an employee could live to 30 miles from City Hall. It also would extend the moving deadline to two years.

KSHB 41’s Wyandotte County reporter Rachel Henderson has been following this issue for months and has spoken with several community members about this prior to Wednesday’s meeting.

The staffing challenges were apparent during last week's winter storm, when the Public Works Department operated with half their normal snow removal crew members.

"That lower staffing level means it's going to take a little longer," said Dave Reno on Friday, the community engagement officer and public information officer for Unified Government Public Works.

Russell Owens, fleet manager for the Unified Government, supports lifting the residency requirement.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Fleet Manager, Unified Government

He said potential employees have declined job offers because of the relocation mandate.

"We've had people in interviews say, ‘If I have to move, I don't need a job,'" Owens said told Henderson on Friday.

However, longtime Kansas City, Kansas, resident Korri Hall opposes changing the requirement.

Hall, a former educator who previously ran for commissioner, believes local residency ensures employee investment in the community.

"I really believe that when you live in this community, you're going to invest in this community," Hall said.

She ran in District 1, where Commissioner Jermaine Howard won.

“I get excited when I see Commissioner Howard,” Hall said. “Yes, I ran against him, he ran against me, but he’s my former student, and I’m so proud that the things that I invested in him…that he’s doing it now in this community.”

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Korri Hall, KCK resident

Hall questioned whether the city has exhausted all recruitment options before considering policy changes.

"Have you advertised those open positions everywhere?" Hall said.

The debate reflects broader concerns about keeping tax dollars within the community versus attracting qualified candidates from a wider pool.

"You really want those tax dollars to recirculate in the community," Hall said.

Other residents, including Steve Sessions, are in favor of eliminating the residency requirement to improve hiring quality.

He spoke with Henderson about this issue in October.

"We have to make sure that we're going to hire the best," Sessions said.

The Human Resources Department has identified ongoing struggles with hiring and retention, particularly for public safety positions.

Some residents, like Tamara Wilson, who has family members in law enforcement, worry that requiring public safety employees to live where they work creates additional stress.

"They never get the opportunity to be out of the area that they work in," said Wilson, a Kansas City, Kansas resident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—