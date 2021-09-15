Unified Government launches wellness app for first responders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is tackling mental health for first responders.

A confidential wellness app will be available to public safety personnel and their families, powered by a company called Cordico.

The app will include a wellness toolkit, mental health self-assessments and videos on mindfulness and nutrition.

Emotional survival, financial fitness, parenting, marital resources, sleep optimization and resources to find a therapist will also be included items.

“We recognize the stressful nature of the work and its impacts on the overall wellbeing of public safety personnel and their entire family,” Wyandotte County Sheriff Don Ash said in a statement. “This app is another tool that we can use to provide support of their work and commitment to our community.”

The Unified Government is implementing the app because of how first responders are exposed to trauma frequently and tend to be more susceptible to mental health issues like PTSD, depression, anxiety and suicide, according to a release.

“The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has long recognized the important link between officer wellness and its impact on the residents we serve,” KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman said in a statement. “This app is another important tool in helping us remain at the forefront of changing public safety culture as we diligently work to support the mental health and wellness of our officers at work and at home.”

The app will be available to KCKFD, KCKPD and Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office personnel.

