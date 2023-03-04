Unified Government of Wyandotte County/KCK names David Johnston as new County Administrator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government Board of Commissioners voted Thursday night to approve Mayor Tyrone Garner's nomination of David Johnston as the next county administrator.

The vote to select Johnston was unanimous, according to a news release from the Unified Government.

He is expected to start his new position on March 27.

Johnston replaces interim County Administrator Cheryl Harrison-Lee, who took over the job in January 2022 after the retirement of Doug Bach.

A field of 32 applicants initially applied for the job and the field was narrowed 14.

Six candidates were selected for video interviews, according to the news release, and three, including Johnston, were selected as finalists.

Johnston served as city manager in Covington, Kentucky, for nearly four years before resigning in June 2021.

He is a 1982 graduate of the University of Notre Dame, according to his LinkedIn profile.

—