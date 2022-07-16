KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The union representing workers at the Lansing Correctional Facility said Friday night that an inmate was hospitalized and three of their workers were injured following an altercation.

A press release from the Kansas Organization of State Employees said the altercation was reported around 7 p.m. Friday in the A Unit at the Lansing facility.

The union says that the Kansas Department of Corrections deployed a tactical team that is working to restore inmate compliance.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to a KDOC spokesperson for additional information about the incident. This story will be updated if one is received.

