Union: 3 staff injured, inmate hospitalized in incident at Lansing Correctional Facility

Lansing Correctional Facility
Posted at 10:40 PM, Jul 15, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The union representing workers at the Lansing Correctional Facility said Friday night that an inmate was hospitalized and three of their workers were injured following an altercation.

A press release from the Kansas Organization of State Employees said the altercation was reported around 7 p.m. Friday in the A Unit at the Lansing facility.

The union says that the Kansas Department of Corrections deployed a tactical team that is working to restore inmate compliance.

