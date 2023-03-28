Union Station businesses excited for NFL draft to make its KC debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over the next four weeks, Union Station will be undergoing changes in preparation for the upcoming NFL draft.

Parking accommodations have been put in place and businesses located inside Union Station, like Parisi Coffee, are ready to be part of the excitement.

"The NFL has come in here and has been very transparent with the vendors and their focus is to have the least amount of change to our business," Joe Paris with Parisi Coffee explained.

RELATED | Kansas City’s Union Station starts 2023 NFL Draft preps

Traffic volume has decreased inside Union Station as Kansas City gets ready to host football's biggest stage, but Paris believes the return will be worth it.

"There will be so much excitement brought to the city, you had hundreds of thousands of people standing right outside the building bringing awareness to Union Station and into the city," Paris said.

The Greater Kansas City Sports Commission estimates the draft will pump at least $125 million in KC's local economy.