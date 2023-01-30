Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Union Station celebrates Chiefs victory with 'AFC champions' displays

AFC Champion Banners
Tim Hellhake/KSHB
AFC Champion Banners
AFC Champions Union Station
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 12:51:17-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are AFC Champions once more after defeating the Bengals 23-20, and anyone who looks at the Kansas City skyline will have a hard time forgetting it.

Union Station is celebrating the Chiefs' AFC Championship victory by getting decked out with "AFC champions" displays.

Crews got to work Monday morning to add the "AFC champions" title to the large Chiefs banners hanging outside Union Station.

An "AFC champions" lit-up display was installed inside the Chiefs Fan Zone of the Union Station Grand Hall, similar to the previous "Chiefs Kingdom" display.

Union Station also says there will be more additions to the fan zone between now and the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.