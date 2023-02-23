Union Station extends Chiefs photo opportunities through weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom will have one last chance to revel in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII victory — at least at Kansas City’s Union Station.

Union Station has been a central place for fans to take photos with Chiefs memorabilia or stock up on merchandise.

“In response to the demand for more fan photo ops, some of the popular installations from our former Fan Zone have been placed in our Grand Hall, and the LVII installation returned to our Grand Plaza, for one final photo op through Sunday,” Union Station tweeted Thursday morning.

The illuminated Chiefs installation is no longer on display, but the giant Chiefs letters, LVII installation, giant Chiefs Arrowhead flag and Chiefs photo ops will remain through 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

