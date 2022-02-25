Union Station lit blue, yellow in solidarity of Ukraine amid Russia invasion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials in Kansas City, Missouri, lit up Union Station blue and yellow to stand in solidarity with Ukraine amid the Russia invasion .

The blue and yellow represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

On Thursday, officials in Ukraine announced that 57 people have died and 169 others have been injured in the invasion.

"Tonight, Union Station joins landmarks across our country and around the world in lighting in blue and yellow as a statement of solidarity with Ukraine," the tweet from Union Station said.