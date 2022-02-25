Watch
Union Station lit blue, yellow in solidarity of Ukraine amid Russia invasion

Union Station was lit up and blue and yellow on Thursday in solidarity of Ukraine.
Posted at 8:35 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 21:35:38-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials in Kansas City, Missouri, lit up Union Station blue and yellow to stand in solidarity with Ukraine amid the Russia invasion.

The blue and yellow represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

On Thursday, officials in Ukraine announced that 57 people have died and 169 others have been injured in the invasion.

"Tonight, Union Station joins landmarks across our country and around the world in lighting in blue and yellow as a statement of solidarity with Ukraine," the tweet from Union Station said.

