Union Station prepares for another year of 'Celebration at the Station'

Memorial Day event honoring the fallen
Posted at 10:36 AM, May 28, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The annual "Celebration at the Station" event pairs Union Station with the World War I Museum and Memorial to honor our fallen soldiers through the musical styling of the Kansas City Symphony.

It's an event held in front of Union Station on Pershing Street that in the past has brought out thousands of people. Last year's theme was "Unity," focusing on the support our veterans receive every day.

This year brings out special guests: members from the rock band, The Resilient. It's a group of musicians who are predominantly wounded U.S. veterans.

The fun starts at 5 p.m. with food, live music and entertainment. The Symphony takes the stage at 8 p.m. for the main event. It's a free event and open to everyone.

