Union Station receives grant funding from Union Pacific Railroad for facility upgrades

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Funding from the Union Pacific Railroad’s Community Ties Giving Program will support a series of building and infrastructure upgrades at Union Station.

Over the next year, Union Station plans to use the $480,000 grant to continue “enhancing the guest experience, supporting large-scale events and preserving one of Kansas City’s most iconic community spaces.”

The funding will go toward an upgraded communication system, enhanced technology infrastructure and reconfiguration of operations spaces.

Union Station believes the updates will “strengthen day-to-day functionality” as the iconic location continues to welcome millions each year.

“As Kansas City’s front porch, Union Station continues to evolve to meet the needs of our community and the millions of visitors we serve,” George Guastello, president and CEO of Union Station, said in a news release. “We are grateful to Union Pacific for their partnership and investment in helping us enhance this historic space in meaningful and lasting ways.”

Funding for the Community Ties Giving Program is awarded to organizations that align with Union Pacific's "priority areas." Those include safety, workforce development, community vitality and environmental sustainability, per the railroad.

Benjamin Jones, senior director of public affairs for Union Pacific, said the money given to Union Station will help enhance the “vibrant hub” that is the Kansas City community.

“At Union Pacific, we are committed to investing in the communities where we live and work,” Jones said.

In March, Union Station unveiled new Grand Plaza restrooms that are open to the public. The restroom upgrades were funded through a grant.

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