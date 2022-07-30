Watch Now
Union Station to display new lighting technology Saturday night

Posted at 3:48 PM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 16:48:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New lighting technology will be on display on Saturday night at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

A spokesperson for Union Station said the new technology has been in the work for over two years.

The new system, which is made by Electrical Theatrical Controls, features "Lime Diode Technology."

In addition, it will allow the lighting on the Henry Wollman Bloch Fountain to match the lighting of Union Station.

On Saturday night, Union Station will debut the technology in blue and white to commemorate Henry Wollman Bloch's centennial birthday.

