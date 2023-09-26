Union Station welcomes Beyoncé to Kansas City with events for fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station Kansas City is gearing up for the Renaissance World Tour with events beginning Tuesday leading up to the tour stop in Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Opportunities for fans include a free photo op and the return of Union Station's Laser Beyoncé tribute show.

Fans can pose for a photo next to a Beyonce-themed light marquee inside the train station for free from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day until Oct. 1.

The Laser Beyoncé tribute show will be held in Union Station's planetarium at 7 p.m and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Beyoncé's greatest hits in addition to her fans' favorite tracks will be played alongside a display of laser lights and animations on the 60-foot dome, according to Union Station.

Tickets for the laser show are $10 for the pubic, and can be bought here.

Once tickets are sold out online, they will not be available for purchase at the door. No one will be allowed entry after show times start for safety precautions.

