Union Station's Auschwitz exhibit plans extended stay

Melissa Greenstein/KSHB
Portions of an original barrack for prisoners from the Auschwitz III-Monositz camp are on display as part of the 'Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.' exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Nov 12, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The exhibition "Auschwitz: Not Long Ago, Not Far Away" inside Union Station is going to be on display longer than was originally planned.

It will now be in Kansas City through March 2022. It was due to leave at the end of January.

So far, 260,000 people have visited the exhibit. Officials expect nearly 300,000 people will have visited by March 20, 2022.

Now there will also be a local tie into the living memorial.

Sonia Warshawski, who lives in Overland Park and is an Auschwitz survivor, was just a teenager when German soldiers rounded up her family in 1942.

While she survived, her family did not.

She will be adding a personal item to the exhibit.

