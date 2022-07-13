Watch Now
United Airlines plane heading to Denver from KCI lands safely after smoke seen from the plane's brakes

Brakes on plane may have overheated
David Zalubowski/AP
A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:44 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 22:44:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A United Airlines plan heading to Denver, Colorado, from Kansas City landed normally after smoke was seen coming from the plane's brakes.

According to a United Airlines spokesperson, the plane's brakes may have overheated.

Some customers chose to exit the plane using the slides and others used the jet bridge.

"We are working with local emergency management services and Denver Airport to ensure the safety of our customers, and we applaud our crew for acting swiftly to get everyone off the plane in an orderly fashion," a spokesperson said in a statement.

There were 157 passengers and four crew members on the flight.

