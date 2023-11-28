United Way highlights its 'Seasons of Giving' program on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is traditionally marked to encourage financial donations.

United Way of Greater Kansas City is also encouraging the community to use this opportunity to give back through acts of service and volunteerism.

"We started this Seasons of Giving program really as a way to encourage our corporate partners who have just come off of a really successful campaign season and giving so generously of their dollars to give back of their time as well," United Way director of communications Kera Mashek said. "So having these opportunities through our Impact 100 partners and also our catalyst grantee partners; being able to open up their doors and offer these opportunities for folks and get out in the community and give their time just really is an amazing feeling for folks to give back in that way."

United Way starts these opportunities to give back on Giving Tuesday and then offer them every single Tuesday between now and Christmastime.

"It's easy to write a check and to make a difference through your giving, but it takes real thought and care to give of your time. And organizations in our communities can really use the gift of your giving through your service to make a difference that they need to be taken care of right now in our community," Mashek said.

Mashek also says that with inflation having a major impact on families in our region, volunteering can make a bigger difference than ever.

"You can spend maybe an hour or two and it's going to have a huge impact for families who might live right in your neighborhood, go to your childrens' schools. It's going to have a huge difference right here, right now, in Kansas City."

Mashek says they'll continue to add more volunteer opportunities as demand warrants it, which she says they've had to do a couple of times already.

"Kansas City is an incredibly generous community," she said. "And when we step up and say there's a need, Kansas City always answers that call. And so it's no different whether that's asking for financial giving, or whether it's asking people to step up and volunteer their time. We saw this with Seasons of Giving last year, but it's been even better this year."

Here is a list of all the volunteer optionsthrough United Way's Seasons of Giving.