University Academy teacher fired after using racial slur during class discussion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teacher at University Academy who used the "N" word during a classroom discussion has been fired, according to a letter obtained by KSHB 41.

University Academy hired an independent firm to conduct an investigation of the incident, which happened on Nov. 10.

KSHB 41 previously spoke with parents who were upset they weren't notified until weeks after the incident.

"The incident not only violated school policy, but also does not represent the standard of excellence we expect at the school," the school said in a letter to families. "We are deeply saddened and sorry for the impact the incident has had on students, parents, alumni, staff and the community. The nature of the incident is contrary to the very mission for which the school was created."

The school said it made the decision after the investigation was completed, which was done by Anthony McDaniel of Guin Mundorf LLC and Dr. Nicole Price of Lively Paradox.

Aside from firing the teacher, University Academy outlined other actions it would take in light of the incident.

The school said it's training staff and administrators on the school's policies against unlawful harassment and discrimination.

Administrators and school leadership will also receive additional mandatory culturally responsive leadership training, among other things.

University Academy said it also plans to schedule meetings with alumni and students twice a year for open dialogue.

"We have (and will continue) to use this as an opportunity to understand where we have fallen short and made mistakes," the school said in the letter. "We are committed to evolve and improve. Our objective is to return University Academy to a manner that ensures an incident of this nature does not occur again."

—

