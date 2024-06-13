University Health asks for public's help to identify man who showed up injured at emergency room

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University Health is asking for the public's help to identify a man who was taken to the hospital's emergency room.

The man was brought to the hospital on June 3, the hospital said.

He has no personal belongings, documentation or identification cards to help staff identify him.

He's also not able to communicate with hospital staff.

It's believed he's about 45 years-old and described as possibly a Hispanic man with dark brown hair and a gray beard.

He has old lacerations on his face and marks on his chest from an electrocardiogram (EKG), suggesting he'd recently been in the hospital.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call (816)-404-1000 and request to speak with the Director of Shift Operations.

—