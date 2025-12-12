University Health doctors share the No. 1 gift they won't buy for their kids

KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute is interested in hearing from you. Send her an e-mail .

Are you still on the fence about what to get your kids for Christmas? Before you run out to the store, there are some gifts local health professionals suggest you avoid.



University Health conducted an informal poll with doctors, nurses, and pharmacists in multiple departments, including surgery, pediatrics, and the emergency department.

Among those potential gifts on doctors' not-so-safe list, the number one answer was electric bikes and electric scooters.

"I don't think this is talked about enough, but parents and loved ones need to understand that these are not just toys but motorized vehicles and need to be considered as such. And with those motorized vehicles, just like with a motorcycle, you can have pretty significant consequences from injuries and falls. So, the speed of these vehicles really does cause, really can cause a lot of injuries," explained University Health Surgeon Anuj Shad, MD.

He added, "We can see a range of injuries from cuts, scrapes, and bruises all the way up to severe injuries such as internal organ injuries, broken bones, and head injuries, including brain bleeds. So, pretty severe."

Out of those polled by University Health, 70 percent agreed.

But, if you're bound and determined to get that E-bike or E-scooter, health professionals say at least take the necessary safety precautions.

"Helmets are an absolute must for any of these e-scooters or bikes. No helmet, no ride should be the rule," Shad maintained.

The second most popular answer among staff was toys for little ones with battery buttons or magnets.

"Magnets can be a dangerous thing," Shad explained. "They can be fun, but if they get swallowed, they can certainly cause big problems and potentially hospitalizations for an extended period of time."

And, in the number three spot for gifts doctors avoid giving is trampolines.

"We see the same injuries we see with you know falls from heights," Shad said. "You can bounce up to 10-12 feet in the air and coming down with that kind of force can really cause some bad broken bones, head injuries, and falls that we see can be pretty traumatic and potentially life-changing, including neck injuries, which really worry me."

The other top answers, rounding out University Health's list, included water beads, smartphones with social media access, and violent video games.

"The American Academy of Pediatrics - the professional organization for the doctors who take care of children – recommends that kids be at least 16 years old before they’re allowed to ride an e-bike," University Health said.

If you feel your child is responsible enough to ride an e-bike or e-scooter, here are some helpful safety tips:



Know your device. There are three classes of e-bikes, and Class 3 models can reach speeds of over 25 miles per hour.

There are three classes of e-bikes, and Class 3 models can reach speeds of over 25 miles per hour. Find the right safety gear. Traditional bicycle helmets are only effective up to a certain speed, so make sure the gear matches the device.

Traditional bicycle helmets are only effective up to a certain speed, so make sure the gear matches the device. Follow road rules. If your child isn’t old enough to drive, they might not know traffic laws. Review the laws with them.

If your child isn’t old enough to drive, they might not know traffic laws. Review the laws with them. No phone rule. Distracted biking can be just as dangerous as distracted driving. Make sure your kiddo knows to pay attention to the road, not their smartphone."

