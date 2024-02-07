University of Central Missouri investigates attempted cyber breach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Central Missouri is investigating an attempted cyber breach that began Tuesday morning.

Jeff Murphy, UCM director of communications and media relations, says the university is working with partners, including the state of Missouri, to resolve the incident.

The university experienced connectivity issues on Tuesday morning that were addressed by the UCM Office of Technology. Systems were up and running before the end of the work day.

Murphy added that "out of an abundance of caution, all information technology systems will shut down for at least the next six hours. However, students and employees should be prepared to be without system access for at least 48 hours."

Employees and students should continue with their typical academic work and schedules.

Communication with UCM Public Safety will remain functional. You can reach the university's public safety department by calling 660-543-4123.

No other details on the attempted breach have been released at this time.

