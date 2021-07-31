Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

University of Kansas alumnus advances to 800m semifinals in Tokyo Olympics

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ashley Landis/AP
Bryce Hoppel wins the second heat in the semi finals of the men's 800-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.
US Track Trials Athletics
Posted at 8:34 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 21:34:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A University of Kansas alumnus has advanced to the 800-meter semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bryce Hoppel placed third to qualify with a time of 1:45.64 to move on in competition. Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir, of Kenya, placed first with a time of 1:45.33, followed by Mateusz Borkowski, of Poland, at 1:45.34.

Hoppel, a two-time national champion and five-time All-America selection while a Jayhawk, placed third in the U.S. Olympic Trials to qualify to race in Tokyo.

He also is a volunteer coach for KU Athletics.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!