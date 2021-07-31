University of Kansas alumnus advances to 800m semifinals in Tokyo Olympics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A University of Kansas alumnus has advanced to the 800-meter semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bryce Hoppel placed third to qualify with a time of 1:45.64 to move on in competition. Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir, of Kenya, placed first with a time of 1:45.33, followed by Mateusz Borkowski, of Poland, at 1:45.34.

Hoppel, a two-time national champion and five-time All-America selection while a Jayhawk, placed third in the U.S. Olympic Trials to qualify to race in Tokyo.