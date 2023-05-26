University of Kansas grad student identified as drowning victim at Glacier National Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A University of Kansas graduate student from Saudi Arabia has been identified as the victim of a fall and drowning Monday at Glacier National Park.

Park officials say Atheer Abdulrahman S. Alquatani had just completed the first year of her master’s study at KU and was celebrating with a road trip of national parks.

The initial investigation into Alquatani’s death indicates she fell off a rocky overhang at the park and into Avalanche Creek before being swept into the gorge.

Bystanders spotted Alquatani and started life-saving measures while others reached out for help. First responders arrived on the scene, which is when they declared Alquatani had died from the incident.

A park spokesperson said friends described Alquatani “as a risk taker who loved getting in and being near water.” Alquatani had been living in Lawrence during her studies at KU.

The spokesperson said the initial investigation points to no foul play being involved. The spokesperson said the area of the incident happened off-trail, though others have taken the same risk.