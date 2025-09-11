University of Kansas hosts annual 9/11 Memorial run for ROTC students and first responders

LAWRENCE, Kan — Before sunrise, the University of Kansas paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of first responders on September 11, 2001.

9/11 memorial event at David Booth Memorial Stadium

Nearly 100 KU ROTC cadets — representing the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force — joined local first responders at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the university’s annual 9/11 Memorial Run.

Participants climbed 2,071 steps inside the stadium, symbolizing the number of stairs firefighters had to ascend in the World Trade Center towers during rescue efforts 24 years ago.

The event began at 5:00 a.m. with remarks from Capt. Todd Copeland, professor of naval science and commanding officer of KU’s Naval ROTC, before beginning the run.

This is the first year KU has held the memorial run inside the football stadium.