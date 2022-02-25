University of Kansas professor from Ukraine worries for family's safety

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A University of Kansas professor from Ukraine is working on finding relief for his friends and family who were woken up Wednesday morning during the Russian invasion.

Professor Vitaly Chernestky came to the United States at 19 and works under KU’s Slavic and Eurasian Languages Department.

Chernestky’s father lives in Odesa and he has cousins who live in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv.

He is concerned for his loved ones since they have nowhere else to go and said former students of his in Ukraine are also seeking his help.

“They woke up from the bombs, this morning, they prepared backpacks with documents and emergencies. Fortunately, they live close to a subway station, so they would go into the subway to shelter if there's an air raid,” Chernetsky said.

As for his father, Chernestky said the two remain close and are in constant contact. Their conversations usually revolve around the weather and gardening but days leading up to the attack, their talks revolved around his father’s safety and how they were going to remain in contact.

“Our family, friends loved ones (are) back there and we absolutely want to help all we can, and one of the ways I think we're trying to help is just telling our neighbors, everyone, here in KC metro area and beyond, please think of Ukraine,” Chernetsky said.

Currently, he is working on coordinating aid and relief efforts in the Kansas City area. Nothing is set in stone at this time, but he’s part of the Ukrainian Club of Kansas City.

Even though the Ukrainian community is small, Chernetsky said it’s a close-knit community that needs support during this difficult time.

“We live in a different world as of this morning. I mean, the ways in which we thought the world worked since the end of World War II has been shattered,” he said.