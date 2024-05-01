University of Kansas student group to begin encampment to protest genocide of Palestinians in Gaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas Students for Justice in Palestine chapter will be starting a multi-day encampment in front of Fraser Hall to protest the university's involvement in the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for liberation.

The group sent a letter to the administration of the University of Kansas saying they have four demands that must be met.

First, financial divestment - saying the University profits from and financially supports the ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestine and the genocide of its people. We demand immediate divestment of all of the University's financial ties with all Israeli government and military interests and holdings.

Second, financial transparency- the student group says the University hides these investments through a lack of financial transparency which allows university administration to evade accountability for their actions.

Third, demilitarization - the group says the University contributes to the militarization of both the KU campus and Lawrence broadly, while financially trying education to military violence.

Fourth, amnesty - they want the university to seek to criminalize and repress those fighting for an end to genocide. We demand the University allow us to exercise our First Amendment rights and guarantee amnesty for penalties it will place on protesters for exercising those rights.

Finally, the group says they are engaging with the administration in good faith to achieve their demands, and will not stop until said demands are met.

KSHB 41 reached out to the KU early this morning but has not yet heard back.