University of Missouri - Kansas City inks partnership with US Cyber Command to research AI, cyber security

UMKC first university to sign agreement
KSHB
University of Missouri-Kansas City launches UMKC Forward.
Posted at 11:15 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 12:15:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cybersecurity has been at the forefront of headlines across the Kansas City area the last several weeks as several entities have fallen victim to attacks.

On Thursday, the University of Missouri - Kansas City, announced it has reached an agreement with the United States Cyber Command to conduct research and education on issues including cyber security and artificial intelligence.

It’s the first university to enter into an agreement with USCC, which was created in 2010 as part of the U.S. Department of Defense.

School leaders say the agreement puts the school “at the forefront of cybersecurity and AI research.”

“This partnership represents a key milestone in demonstrating the technical relevance of UMKC and the Missouri Institute for Defense and Energy’s faculty, staff and students,” MIDE interim director Travis Fields, Ph.D., said Thursday in a press release. “We are excited to work on research and development of cyber solutions for the Department of Defense.

MIDE is based at UMKC’s main campus.

The school also entered into an Educational Partnership Agreement with USCC that will provide UMKC students with internships, lectures and research related to AI and cybersecurity issues.

