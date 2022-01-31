University of Missouri moves to remote operations Wednesday and Thursday due to weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Classes and offices at the University of Missouri and UM System will move to remote operations Wednesday and Thursday amid incoming winter weather, officials announced Monday.

The University of Missouri previously updated their emergency closure policy to allow operations to continue remotely during inclement weather.

This is the first time remote operations have been enacted since in-person operations resumed during the Fall 2021 semester.

While the transition to remote operations means most campus buildings will be closed, some operations such as "power plants, emergency services, facilities and grounds maintenance and student services," may remain open, according to the policy.