University of Missouri reports an increase in enrollment for 2021-22

Posted at 3:11 PM, Aug 23, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As classes resumed Monday at the University of Missouri 's campus in Columbia, the university reported an increase in enrollment this year compared to last year.

Preliminary data, which won't be finalized until the 20th day of the academic year, shows overall enrollment at MU was 31,121 which was a 1% increase, according to a press release.

Undergraduate enrollment rose to 25,533, which was also a 1% increase, while transfer enrollment also rose by 1.27%.

“I’m thrilled to welcome back our returning and new Tigers to campus, and I’m so proud of the resilience demonstrated by our students and their families over the last 18 months,” University of Missouri System President Mun Choi, who also serves as chancellor at Mizzou, said. “The pandemic experience has reminded us all what an extraordinary privilege it is to be part of the Mizzou community and what an important role this university plays in our state. I look forward to an exceptional year.”

The average ACT score for incoming freshman students increased to 27, which was is one of the highest average for freshman students ever at MU, according to the university.

