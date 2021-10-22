University of Missouri withdraws Phi Gamma Delta recognition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following the suspension of all fraternity activities earlier this week, the University of Missouri announced Friday it is withdrawing Phi Gamma Delta’s status as a recognized student organization.

The Mizzou chapter had multiple violations of the university’s standard of conduct, the university said in a news release.

A student was taken to the hospital in the early morning hours Wednesday.

The student was found unresponsive after a party at the fraternity house during which members are believed to have “consumed significant amounts of alcohol.”

The fraternity will not have access to certain university facilities or be able to participate in some activities, including homecoming, without formal recognition from the school.

Phi Gamma Delta has five business days to reject the disposition, the university said.

The fraternity will remain on suspension until a final decision is made.

Mizzou said the suspension and drop in status will not affect members’ ability to attend classes and continue other academic activities.

An internal investigation in partnership with the university is underway at Phi Gamma Delta international headquarters.

Mizzou is also evaluating fraternity culture, a review which could result in new procedures for alcohol safety and hazing awareness.

—